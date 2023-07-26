The song “Give It to Me” is from Timbaland’s album Shock Value and this single also had additional vocals from Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake. Well, their collab turned out to be a huge hit when the song was released and fans have been waiting for them to reunite all over again. Well, looks like something is in the pipeline. Timbaland shared a pic on Insta featuring Justin Timberlake and the duo were on FaceTime with Nelly Furtado and captioned the post as ‘Da Dream Team’. This viral pic featuring the hit combo has made fans wonder if they are coming up with a new song and have expressed their excitement on the same in the comments section. Britney Spears Shares 2001 Throwback With Justin Timberlake From the Basketball Court.

Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timbo the King (@timbaland)

Fans’ Reactions

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@timbaland)

