As the deadline to reach a deal passed, the Screen Actors Guild's (SAG) union has officially recommended to go on a strike. This would mean that no actor could work in a production until the Guild's demand has been met. An official announcement on the situation is currently expected to be made by 12pm PST. This would coincide with the current ongoing Writer's Guild of America strike too. Writers Guild of America West to Go On Strike After Six Weeks of Pay Negotiations with Major Studios; The Late Night Talk Shows to Shut Down Productions (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

The SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee has officially recommended going on strike. This would mark the first time in over 60 years that both an actors and writers strike will be occurring at the same time. An official announcement on their decision will be announced at 12pm PST. pic.twitter.com/JCzlZ6hl6H — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 13, 2023

