Spider-Man No Way Home is unstoppable, as the movie is doing amazingly well at the Indian box office. Even after a tough competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise and 50% percent occupancy in theatres in Maharashtra, the Spidey flick has managed to mint Rs 120.47 crore in five days of its run at the ticket window. Indian fans seem to be loving Tom Holland as the SpiderMan. Helmed by Jon Watts, the movie also stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx among others. Check out the collections in detail below.

Spider-Man No Way Home Box Office in India:

#SpiderMan continues its BLOCKBUSTER RUN… Collects in double digits on Day 5… #South markets lead, #Mumbai, #Delhi super-strong… Eyes ₹ 150 cr+ total by Thu… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr, Sat 26.10 cr, Sun 29.23 cr, Mon 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 120.47 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/L4Y2ba6iPO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2021

