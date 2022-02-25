Colin Farrell recently revealed that he wasn't allowed to showcase the Penguin smoking in his upcoming film The Batman. Smoking is one of Penguin's key character traits in the comics, and apparently Warner Brothers shot the idea down. This was due to the fact that they didn't want kids to get influenced by it.

Check Out The Story Below:

Colin Farrell says the studio shot down any chance of his Penguin in #TheBatman from smoking on screen. https://t.co/vsQ0Tr8IXx pic.twitter.com/GcgIb3Idb3 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) February 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)