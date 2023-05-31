The Flash director Andy Muschietti feels Ezra Miller is irreplaceable! Well, despite the actor's history of alleged sexual abuse and other crimes that led him to major legal trouble, Andy still sees Miller as the lead if a sequel to the film ever materialises. Woah! Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty to Charge of Break-In and Theft of Alcohol at Neighbour’s Home in Vermont.

Ezra Miller Can't Be Replaced, Says The Flash's Filmmaker:

#TheFlash director won't recast Ezra Miller if he makes a sequel 'I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did' ➡️ https://t.co/tU11tCkJ33 pic.twitter.com/O6haRBnwI5 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)