Premiering early, episode five of The Last of Us is here and it tells the tragic story of Sam (Keivonn Woodard) and Henry (Lamar Johnson), and somehow makes it even sadder than it was in the game. An action-packed episode that delivered on the emotion, many are calling this the best episode of the season while also geeking out over the appearance of a Bloater, who recreates a death animation from the game on none other than Perry, who is played by Jeffrey Pierce, who played the role of Tommy in the game. Here are some of the reactions. The Last of Us Episode 4: Fans Geek Out Over Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey's Post-Apocalypse Series Recreating Scenes From the Game, React to the Debut of Melanie Lynskey.

An Accurate Reaction of Everyone Watching the Episode...

Watching Henry and Sam on The Last of Us episode 5 pic.twitter.com/YYu6UkJxXi — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 11, 2023

Best Episode of the Series...

Episode 5 of The Last of Us Oh. My. God. Maybe the best Episode of the Season so far. And I've said that multiple times now with this series Completely blown away. What an incredible show #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/ppYkAHlfdd — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) February 11, 2023

Hurts Harder Than It Did in the Game...

Heartbreaking...

// the last of us episode 5 spoilers . . . . ellie and sam’s relationship being explored more in the show is so much more Devastating bc ellie trying to save sam with her blood and it not working is only gonna serve as motivation for her to want to get to the fireflies (cont.) — hourp 🧸 (@hoIyfemme) February 11, 2023

Just Like the Game!

THAT BIG ASS BLOATER RIPPED HIS HEAD OFF #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/TRY7Q6TPz3 — tlou lockdown ♤ (@haworthes) February 11, 2023

No One Better to Receive It!

Justice for my man Perry but can we all please talk about how badass it was that @pierce_jeffrey got the iconic Bloater death from the game!? #TheLastOfUs #TLOUpic.twitter.com/o55oIAlPXR — Ericka ♡ | TLOU SPOILERS (@NeonTravesty) February 11, 2023

