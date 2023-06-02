Looks like Tom Cruise is currently unhappy with the IMAX situation regarding Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. The actor is reportedly "pissed" that the seventh MI film will only be receiving one week IMAX exclusivity after which the screens will go over to Oppenheimer, which comes out a week later after his film. This also allegedly has lead the actor to ask rival studios to move the release dates for Barbie and Oppenheimer. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer: Tom Cruise's Film Is Filled with Edge-of-the-Seat Action and Risky Stunts Beyond Expectations! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Reports:

Tom Cruise is reportedly pissed ‘OPPENHEIMER’ will be taking away all of the IMAX screens from ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING’. Cruise has furiously showed the film to exhibitors to convince them to switch from ‘Barbie’ & ‘Oppenheimer’. (Source: https://t.co/KE7bjm8eNU) pic.twitter.com/xdqKhGpr1L — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 2, 2023

Tom Cruise has reportedly asked rival studios to either give up their screens for ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING: PART 1’ or move their release dates for ‘BARBIE’ and ‘OPPENHEIMER’. (Source: https://t.co/KE7bjm8eNU) pic.twitter.com/mNLkF7Kpj9 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 2, 2023

