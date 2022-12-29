Washington [US], December 29 (ANI): American TV host Wendy Williams has come back from the wellness facility where she had gone in order to seek help to manage her overall health issues.

The show host took to Instagram to promote the merchandise for her upcoming podcast and also informed her fans that she is all good now!

She expressed how happy she was to be back.

I'm just happy to be here and to be, well, happy to be here," Wendy said in the video.

Wendy went to the wellness facility in September.

Earlier, as per The Hollywood Reporter, Wendy's representative at the time said, "She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast."

