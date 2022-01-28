South Korean girl group, APRIL which debuted on August 24, 2015, has been disbanded. On January 28, 2022, the K-pop girl group officially announced its disbandment. The group was formed by DSP Media. The group consisted of six girls namely Chaekyung, Chaewon, Naeun, Yena, Rachel, and Jinsol.

My angry level towards hyunjoo increased a lot by today, hyunjoo it's your fault because of you everything happened you destroyed our #APRIL fuck you hyunjoo bitch you are not going to be happy for rest of your life . Fineapples are here to curse you evil bitch hyunjoo — fanaccount(fineapple) (@fanaccountfine1) January 28, 2022

Hyunjoo, I understand if you're sad but you don't have ENOUGH proof of your April members "bullying" you. Now one of my ults is disbanded </3#ฮยอนจูงูพิษ #APRIL #fineapple — Bread_.Bandith (@BreadBandith) January 28, 2022

Wishing my girls only to have better things cause have suffered enough#ThankYouAPRIL #APRIL — fanaccount(fineapple) (@fanaccountfine1) January 28, 2022

