Kanye West's Twitter account has once again gone for a toss. Well this time, the rapper's micro-blogging site has been suspended after he posted a picture of a swastika intertwined within the Star of David. Even, Elon Musk clarified on the suspension. Have a look. After Kanye West Announces 2024 Presidential Bid, Rapper Posts Symbol of Swastika Inside the Star of David (View Tweet).

Kanye West Twitter Suspended:

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after posting photo of a swastika merged with a Star of David. pic.twitter.com/m1dQWPtVyj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 2, 2022

Elon Musk:

Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Here's The Reference:

shirtless pics of elon = the ceiling of free speech pic.twitter.com/nYvSZ7vIX0 — laine *✧･ﾟ (@lainesubterraen) December 2, 2022

