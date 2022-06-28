Nam Gyu Ri and Kim Min Seok are confirmed to be starring in a new drama titled, Bloody Romance. The drama will focus on the romance and coming together story of a South Korean world star and a North Korean female soldier. Bloody Romance will be produced by JTBC Studio.

View Tweet Here:

"#BloodyRomance" is set to premiere later this year! https://t.co/X8G5xXjz0v Use the hashtag #Soompi_BloodyRomance to ask any questions you have for #KimMinSeok and #NamGyuRi❤️#피타는연애 #김민석 #남규리 *Your username may be shown in the interview if your question is answered. pic.twitter.com/8fIXeyHJfw — Soompi (@soompi) June 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)