BTS often go live on VLive and interact with their fans on there. Recently a member of the band, Jungkook went online to clear the rumours of them disbanding, following the announcement BTS made of them focusing more on solo projects. He also addressed talks about him having one too many mattresses in his house, which was pointed out to him by ARMYs during the live. The singer couldn't help but laugh, considering he had just talked about a serious issue. WATCH: BTS' Jungkook Interacts With ARMY on VLive; Reveals Reason Behind Deleting Instagram Posts, Dances to Suga-PSY's 'That That' & Much More!

Here's how Army reacted to Jungkook addressing the mattress allegations.

View tweets here:

jungkook's house: - 3 mattresses in the living room - 2 mattresses in his bedroom - at least 2 more mattresses in the other rooms - 20 diffusers - laundry in the dining room instead of a dining table pic.twitter.com/tSaWijteGZ — random jungkook pics (@googiefolder) June 14, 2022

It's a cosy home for his dog

bam sleeping on one of jungkook's at least 8 mattresses pic.twitter.com/jeR3BcwJSf — random jungkook pics (@googiefolder) June 14, 2022

Nothing but mattresses

Yoongi, Jungkook, Jin & Joonie’s apartments according to Bangtan: pic.twitter.com/eaZZ9AqYb5 — Aurelia 💜 (@AureliaOT7) June 14, 2022

It's a crime

im crying at how jungkook is on vlive like "im here to clear up the rumors about a hiatus but more importantly im here to clear up my name and the purifier mattress situation" — adiba (@780613) June 15, 2022

jungkook really went from bts forever army forever to can we talk about my mattress real quick, im being accused here — hani⁷ (@itsbtszone) June 15, 2022

A mattress party!

bts at jungkooks house 😂 pic.twitter.com/vOpb5M8rGa — Gσʅɖҽɳ 💛 Ƙစစ⁷ (@GoldenHeartKoo) June 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)