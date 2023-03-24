BTS' Jimin has created a history! Well, as the South Korean singer's album "Face" which released on March 24 has become the first album by a soloist in Hanteo history to surpass over one million copies sold on its first day itself. This is huge! Jimin also had appeared on The Tonight Show to promote his melody. BTS' Jimin Gets Super Candid As He Appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to Promote His Solo Album 'Face' (Watch Video).

BTS' Jimin's "Face" Creates History:

‘FACE’ by Jimin becomes the first album by a soloist in Hanteo history to surpass over 1 million copies sold in its first day. pic.twitter.com/Ne2GX5dlvY — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 24, 2023

