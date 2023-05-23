BTS V posed with BLACKPINK's Lisa and Naomi Campbell for a picture. The fashion icons got together at the model's birthday party where Naomi wore a white halter neck top with matching skirt. Taehyung wore a Fall Winter Menswear Celine outfit, a shiny blazer with a bow and pants. While Lisa wore a mesh black shirt with a shiny striped jacket and pants on top. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung in Paris Photos: Ahead of Cannes Debut, TaeTae Gives Major Fashion Goals With His Dapper Outfits!

View Their Photo Together:

BLACKPINK's Lisa, Naomi Campbell and BTS' V stun in new photo together. pic.twitter.com/3FyM5imRoa — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 23, 2023

