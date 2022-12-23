Hyun Bin recently did an interview with Esquire Korea in which he discussed what's going on in his current life, his new movie, which song he's been listening to these days and more. He also played games, one where he tried to guess famous lines from his drama Secret Garden, by only looking at the beginning consonants. And another game of Would You Rather. Watch the full interview below with English subtitles. Hyun Bin Looks Unrecognisable in These New Stills of His Upcoming Action Movie!

View Video Here:

