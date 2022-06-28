Kim Go Eun who is a South Korean actress and is known for her roles in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Yumi's Cells. She is also well known for being very kind hearted and sweet, and that can clearly be seen when she revealed that she has adopted a dog with incurable brain conditions. She often posts pictures on her Instagram of her with the dog, who seems to be well taken care of by Kim Go Eun. She also takes him out to fancy restaurants and walks in beautiful parks. Yumi’s Cells: Kim Go-eun and GOT7’s Jin-young Talk About Their Roles and Season 2 of the Drama.

View Tweet Here:

Actress Kim Go Eun Showcases Her True Personality By Adopting Dog With Incurable Brain Conditionshttps://t.co/e5ezH3w5nU — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) June 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)