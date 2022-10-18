Train to Busan and Hellbound director Yeon Sang Ho has cast Kim Hyun Joo, Park Hee Soon, Park Byung Eun, & Ryu Kyung Soo in a new Netflix series titled Burial Ground, this is a working title. The series focuses on a man who suddenly passes away, and his daughter inherits the family's traditional Korean burial ground. The woman soon becomes entangled in a series of ominous incidents at a nearby village. Big Mouth, Snowdrop, Anarchy of Souls - 5 Kdramas of 2022 That Didn't Care For A Happy Ending or Our Hearts.

View Tweet Here:

