BTS' famous song "Butter" won many awards and stole many hearts. The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, who has also been a long time fan of the famous South Korean group, showcased a viral video of Joe Biden 'singing' the song Butter, using edited clips of many of the President's speeches to make it sound like he is crooning the chartbuster and simultaneously bringing back the famous meme that was used often with Presidents Obama and Trump. BTS' Incredible 3 Wins at Billboard Music Awards 2022 is The Reason Why ARMY is in Seventh Heaven!

