BTS won three awards, Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Just after the septet broke the history of winning the three out of six awards, ARMY was on cloud nine. The K-pop septet has now overtaken Destiny’s Child to become the group to win the most Billboard Music Awards in history. Fans took to social media platforms like Twitter, to share their joy, wishes and excitement. Billboard Music Awards 2022 Full Winners List: BTS Wins Three Awards At The BBMAs; Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Taylor Swift Win Big.

BTS' 3 Historic Wins

Congratulations BTS

Congratulations bts paved the way , focus on bts only pic.twitter.com/3GSc4fnAc9 — JIMIN VOCAL | threads & analyses (@PJM_vocal) May 16, 2022

Time For Celebration!

Best Wishes To BTS

BTS is now the most awarded group in #BBMAs history. pic.twitter.com/7fw0D9k5fZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 15, 2022

