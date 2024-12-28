Marathi actress Urmila Kothare was grievously injured in a car accident in the wee hours of December 28. As the actress was returning from shooting at night, her speeding car hit two labourers near Poisar Metro Station in Kandivali, Mumbai, as per ABP Majha. Reports say the actress and her driver have been grievously injured and one labourer has died after the accident. Urmila Kothare is the wife of actor-director Adinath Kothare and daughter-in-law of veteran actor-director Mahesh Kothare. More reports are awaited of the accident. The actress is known for her role in Marathi films such as Duniyadari, Shubha Mangal Saavadhan, and Ti Saddhya Kay Karte. She has also appeared in Hindi TV serials Maayka and Mera Sasural. Additionally, she gained recognition for her roles in Marathi serials like Asambhav, Uun Paus, and Goshta Eka Lagnachi. Urmila Kothare Birthday Special: Reigning Her Insane Love for Six Yards, Here’s Why It’s Always an Elegant Affair!.

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident

