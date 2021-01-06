Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is a force to reckon with. The good looking lad won 2020 by supporting the farmers in the ongoing protests in India. He is the real hero and there’s no doubt about it. Having said that, on January 6, 2021, Dosanjh turns a year older. And well, we could not stop ourselves from praising the star for his talent. Be it soulful tunes or crazy numbers, Diljit has always churned hit tracks that have been loved by one and all. We don’t know but there’s this desiness to his voice which makes his melodies fantastic. Diljit Dosanjh Explains Why Farmers Are Agitating Against the Agriculture Bills Brought by The Modi Government.

From Laembadgini, Ikk Kudi to Proper Patola, Diljit songs will make you groove even though you don’t understand a few Punjabi words from it. Hip-hop, romantic, party numbers, name a genre, and there’ll be a Diljit Dosanjh song for sure. And so on the occasion of his birthday today, we’ve compiled 7 songs of the singer that are LIT. Diljit Dosanjh Joins the Farmers’ Protest at Singhu Border, Lends a Massive Support to the Cause (Watch Video).

Laembadgini

One of the most loved songs of the Punjabi munda, this fun-filled bhangra song can even make a non-dancer groove to the tunes. And come on it has more than 320 million views. Woah!

Naughty Billo

This fast and foot-tapping number featuring the singer alongside Anushka Sharma is a visual treat as well as a superb melody. The music of this one will instantly add energy to a boring party. It’s from the film Phillauri.

Ikk Kudi

From Udta Punjab, this soft and soulful song is perfect for a calm night. And well, who does not like a romantic number in Diljit’s voice. Check it out and you will not at all be disappointed.

Proper Patola

Quite a superhit song among the party lovers, the lyrics of this one are so addictive that it’ll stay on your mind forever. Diljit's vocals blend in perfectly with the overall vibe of the track. If you’ve not heard it yet, trust us, you’ve missed a gem.

Sweetu

In this one, Diljit is fun and too cute to handle. It’s quite a typical number and can be part of your wedding celebrations. Dosanjh’s gal putt ke sweetu jeya keh gayi will make you go aww!

Sauda Khara Khara

This peppy remix track has been a chartbuster, the moment it was out. Featuring OG singer Sukhbir and Diljit, it’s dhameekar and how. One of our favourites, check it out!

G.O.A.T

Diljit flashes a never seen before avatar in this ah-mazing song. His attitude, swag and ofcourse vocals are a treat. Even the lyrics of this one is insanely fab, Listen to it now!

That's it, guys! These are the seven songs of the birthday boy which we think are unique and awesome in their own ways. This also proves how Diljit is a versatile singer and one of the best in the business. So, which one from the above tunes is your favourite? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

