Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and shared a puzzling message quoting the popular poet Rumi. She penned, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I'll meet you there." Well, as per her post's hashtag, we feel this is about her show Citadel which co-stars Richard Madden. Also, if you noticed, on the location tab - she has put up 'my mind'. We wonder, what's coming soon?

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)