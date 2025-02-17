Pakistani actors Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed are married! The couple took to their social media handles and surprised their fans and followers with the joyous news. In their Instagram post shared on Valentine's Day, February 14, the duo announced that their nikkah ceremony took place in the holy city of Makkah on February 12. In the first picture, the couple is seen placing their hands on the Kaaba, while in the second, they are adorably looking at each other. They captioned their post "12.02.25. Under the Kursi Of Allah.. 70 thousand Angels as Witness and Rehmat pouring down on us as rain.. Qubool hai." ‘Style’ Actor Sahil Khan Marries Milena Alexandra at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Shares Photos From His Lavish Wedding on Valentine’s Day 2025 (View Post).

Pakistani Actors Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed Tie the Knot in Makkah

