Gauahar Khan happily juggles her career and motherhood, updating fans about her life through social media posts. Recently, she and her husband, Zaid Darbar and son Zehaan journeyed to Saudi Arabia for Ramadan. The duo have finally revealed their son’s face, which is too cute to miss. On Instagram, Gauahar shared a touching moment: a photo of her and Zaid gazing lovingly at Zehaan. Her caption, penned with love, introduced their "little prince" to the world from the heart of the Almighty. She requested blessings and positivity for Zehaan, expressing gratitude and love. Gauahar Khan Claims Her Social Media Pages are Being Attacked and Apologises to Those 'Hurt By Her Actions'; We Wonder Who She is Talking About.

Gauahar Khan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

