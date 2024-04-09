A man attempted suicide bid as he jumped from the upper floor of the Masjid al-Haram in Makkah on April 9. Fortunately, the person survived; however, they sustained some serious injuries. The security forces took the person to the hospital, where he is under observation. The reason for throwing himself from the upper floor is not yet clear. The teams are investigating if this was an attempted suicide. Lightning Strikes Clock Tower in Mecca as Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds Hit Holy City in Saudi Arabia, Terrifying Videos Surface.

Suicide Attempt at Makkah

Man Attempts Suicide At Masjid Al Haram The Special Force for the Security of the Masjid Al Haram in Makkah has initiated an investigation into the case of a person throwing themselves from the upper floors of the Masjid Al Haram. The individual was transported to the… pic.twitter.com/LjS8OdyOiw — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) April 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)