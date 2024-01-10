Abraham Ozler: Is Jayaram's Thriller Set in Same Cinematic Universe as Kunchacko Boban's Anjaam Pathiraa? Director Midhun Manuel Thomas' 'Thank You' Hints So!

Acclaimed Mollywood star Jayaram marks his much-awaited comeback by joining forces with Anjaam Pathira director Midhun Manuel Thomas for the film Abraham Ozler. As the film gears up for its release on January 11, there is an exciting speculation surrounding the internet. Just a day before the release of the film, the director shared a thank-you note with his fans for the incredible support they had shown to his film Anjaam Pathira previously and expects them to show the same love for his next release. But what made everyone suspicious in the statement is where he says, "I'd also like to invite you to revisit the world of Anjaam Pathira. It would mean a lot to us if you could relive those moments with us". This stress on revisiting the earlier crime thriller of the Director made the speculations widespread, leaving everyone super excited for Abraham Ozler. Are we soon witnessing MMT Universe? catch Abraham Ozler in theatres on January 11 to know. Abraham Ozler Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Jayaram and Anaswara Rajan's Film!

Check Out Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Statement Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)