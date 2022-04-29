Acharya features the father and son duo together, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Fans were thrilled to watch them sharing screen space in the action drama. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the Telugu film released in theatres today and has received mixed response from the audience. While the expectations were sky-high from this tale, it rather turned out to be an outdated drama for some. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews below. Acharya: Sonu Sood Reveals His Intense Different Looks From Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s Film (View Pics).

Blockbuster

Outdated Screenplay

Emotional Climax

Brilliant Movie

Music By Mani Sharma Is The Highlight

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)