Acharya features the father and son duo together, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Fans were thrilled to watch them sharing screen space in the action drama. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the Telugu film released in theatres today and has received mixed response from the audience. While the expectations were sky-high from this tale, it rather turned out to be an outdated drama for some. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews below. Acharya: Sonu Sood Reveals His Intense Different Looks From Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s Film (View Pics).

Blockbuster

Outdated Screenplay

#Acharya Overall a low-grade 1st half with a slightly better but still outdated 2nd half! Apart from a few scenes and enjoyable dances, nothing else works. Outdated screenplay/story with poor BGM and VFX. Kortala’s Weakest Work by far. Rating: 2-2.25/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 28, 2022

Emotional Climax

#Acharya 1st half - Decent and Ordinary 2nd half - 40 minutes are literally for fans and masses, Fights, Bgm, Songs in 2nd half are Super executed, The climax is very emotional and little message about Hindu Dharma 👍🏻 Overall my Rating is 3.5/5@AlwaysRamCharan #AcharyaOnApr29 — Mahi Reviews (@MahiReviews) April 28, 2022

Brilliant Movie

Music By Mani Sharma Is The Highlight

Genuine review :- Frist half story narration Superbbb & #Chiranjeevi garu Dance Grace 👌🔥💥.E age lo kuda ha grace ante Really impressive. #ManiSharma garu music is Highlight.Interval bang aythe Mass Rampage 💥🤙. #SIDDHA #Ramcharan acting is so gud upto now.Overall gud #Acharya — Bigboss (@PrabhasDHF124) April 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)