On the eve of Republic Day 2025, the Padma Bhushan awards were announced, honouring those with exceptional contributions across various fields. Among the distinguished recipients were Tamil film icon Ajith Kumar, Kannada legend Anant Nag, and Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna. Also awarded was Shobana Chandrakumar. These honourees were showered with congratulations from their colleagues in the film industry. Jr NTR, Nani and Adhik Ravichandran took to social media to express their pride and admiration, acknowledging the incredible achievements of these stars. Padma Awards 2025: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arijit Singh, Pankaj Udhas, Ajith Kumar and 139 Other Recipients Honoured on Republic Day Eve.

Jr NTR

Heartiest congratulations to Bala Babai on being honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. This recognition is a testament to your unparalleled contributions to cinema and your relentless public service. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 25, 2025

Nani

Congratulations to Nandamuri Balakrishna gaaru on being honoured with prestigious Padma Bhushan. Child at heart, lion in the field and recently everyone’s bro :) ♥️ Wishes and Congratulations to all the Padma awardees 🙏🏼 — Nani (@NameisNani) January 25, 2025

Adhik Ravichandran

Such a proud moment for all of us💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 #PadmaBhushan Ajith sir💥💥💥💥💥💥💥Nation's 3rd Highest Civilian Honor❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VQz78upDPY — Adhik Ravichandran (@Adhikravi) January 25, 2025

Gopichandh Malineni

