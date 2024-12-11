The much-awaited sequel for Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda, titled Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, officially commenced shooting today at Hyderabad's popular Ramoji Film City. The makers have also unveiled the release date for the film. Akahnda 2 marks the fourth collaboration between Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu. Touted to be an action entertainer, the Telugu film is scheduled to make a grand theatrical release on September 25, 2025. The movie features Pragya Jaiswal as the female lead. Akhanda 2 is produced under the 14 Reels Plus banner. Ahead of ‘Pushpa 2’ Release, Allu Arjun Opens Up on His Viral 2017 Video From Goa Wine Shop on ‘Unstoppable With NBK 4’, Says THIS!.

The protector of Dharma will rage a powerful battle 🔱#Akhanda2 - Thaandavam shoot begins 💥💥 Grand release worldwide for Dussehra on SEPTEMBER 25th, 2025 ❤‍🔥 ▶️ https://t.co/l2WnhFjwRj 'GOD OF MASSES' #NandamuriBalakrishna #BoyapatiSreenu @MusicThaman @14ReelsPlus… pic.twitter.com/oZeJPHNwQR — 14 Reels Plus (@14ReelsPlus) December 11, 2024

