Anjali Menon, director of the upcoming film Wonder Women, has issued clarification on the viral video about film critics learning about ‘filmmaking process’. She has shared a post on Instagram and mentioned what she intended to convey during the interview. The filmmaker stated, “I have spoken about how professional film reviewing would benefit from a better understanding of the filmmaking process.” She further wrote, “I have also said that it is a time when the audience themselves is writing such interesting detailed reviews so the professional reviewers should aim even higher. I have always respected the audience’s feedback and reviews and believe they have every right to watch a film and express their opinion - good or bad.” Anjali Menon Repeats Mohanlal and Rosshan Andrrews’ Stand on Film Critics; Wonder Women Director Says Critics Should Learn Filmmaking Before Analysing a Movie (Watch Video).

Anjali Menon’s Clarification On Film Critics Learning Filmmaking

