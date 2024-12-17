Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Mrunal Thakur has been announced as the female lead in the Adivi Sesh-starrer Dacoit. Earlier, Shruti Haasan had been introduced as the film's leading lady.

Sharing the update, Mrunal took to Instagram to express her excitement about being part of Dacoit.

She also shared a poster showcasing her intense look from the film. Notably, the announcement coincided with Adivi Sesh's birthday.

In a statement, Mrunal revealed that her role in Dacoit allows her to explore uncharted aspects of her acting career.

"The story of Dacoit is true in its essence, a great mix of rustic storytelling elevated by the stylised vision of both Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. The character I'm set to portray will allow me to explore shades of an on-screen role that I haven't delved into before as an actor. This combination of genre and script is what makes Dacoit truly a treat for audiences. I can't wait to immerse myself in the world envisioned by Shaneil," she said.

The film, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang, is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. Shaneil Deo is directing the project. (ANI)

