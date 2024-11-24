Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh are gearing up for their next big release, Baby John. Ahead of the grand theatrical release of the Bollywood film on December 25, the makers are dropping the first track from the movie, "Nain Matakka," crooned by Punjabi rockstar Diljit Dosanjh, on Monday, November 25. Just a day ahead of the song's release, Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Diljit Dosanjh have come together to share a fun video for fans. In the video shared by Varun Dhawan on his Instagram handle, the actor says, "Hum log arahe hai kal, than rakho. Kal aarahe hai. We are coming." ‘Baby John’ Song ‘Nain Matakka’: First Single of Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh To Release on THIS Date (Watch Teaser Video).

‘Baby John’ Track ‘Nain Matakka’ Drops on November 25

View this post on Instagram

