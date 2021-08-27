After getting slammed for featuring Canadian Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul and singer Dhee and not rapper Arivu in the cover of Rolling Stone India, the magazine has rectified the error. The mag has now issued a new cover featuring Arivu. FYI, earlier, Pa Ranjith had lashed out at the mag for sidelining Arivu while putting Dhee, Shan on their cover for Enjoy Enjaami and Neeye Oli.

Check Out The Latest Cover:

#BeyondBorders: Wordsmith, composer and rapper @TherukuralArivu appears on our August 2021 digital cover. Following acclaim for his album ‘Therukural’ with @ofrooooo, the Tamil artist has scorched a path out, raising his voice against systemic injustices Photo: @beraviphoto pic.twitter.com/7lPd5bSfZW — Rolling Stone India (@RollingStoneIN) August 27, 2021

Pa Ranjith:

@TherukuralArivu, the lyricist of #Neeyaoli and singer as well as lyricist of #enjoyenjami has once again been invisiblised. @RollingStoneIN and @joinmaajja is it so difficult to understand that the lyrics of both songs challenges this erasure of public acknowledgement? https://t.co/jqLjfS9nwY — pa.ranjith (@beemji) August 22, 2021

