Tamil stars Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian are all set to get married soon. Buzz is that the couple will be tying the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Tirunelveli on September 13. "The wedding will be followed by a reception in Chennai in which people from the industry are expected to attend," a source told DT Next over the rumoured wedding. To note, an official confirmation regarding the marriage news is still awaited. Jailer Ending Explained: Will Rajinikanth Return as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian for the Sequel? (SPOILER ALERT).

Ashok Selvan to Get Married With Keerthi Pandian:

Wedding Bells Soon! Ashok Selvan & Keerthi Pandian. [Both of them are acting together in #BlueStar film] pic.twitter.com/ElZ5LleRyp — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) August 13, 2023

