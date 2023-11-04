Mohanlal has unveiled the release date of his upcoming film Barroz. The Malayalam superstar took to social media and shared a new poster along with revealing that his next will be arriving in theatres next year on March 28. The poster shared, sees the actor in bald avatar ready for war with shield in one of his hands. Barroz also stars Maya, Sara Vega, Tuhin Menon, Cesar Lorente Raton among others in key roles. Barroz Promo Teaser: Mohanlal To Be Seen As The ‘Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure’ In His Directorial Debut (Watch Video).

Barroz Release Date:

