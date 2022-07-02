The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued a certificate of appreciation to Malayalam actor Mohanlal for prompt filing of returns and payments of GST. The actor shared a picture of the same on social media and thanked the Government of India for such an appreciation. GST Compensation Cess Levy Extended Till March 2026.

CBIC Issues Mohanlal Certificate Of Appreciation

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India have issued a Certificate of Appreciation for timely filing and remittance of GST dues. I thank the Government of India for their appreciation. Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/xWhduJJBV0 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 2, 2022

