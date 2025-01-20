Film producer George Sebastian’s daughter’s wedding was a star-studded affair. George serves as the managing director at the production company Mammootty Kampany. Cynthia George’s big day was graced by numerous celebrities from the Malayalam film industry. Celebrities like Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Dileep, Remya Panicker, Harisree Ashokan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and others were spotted at the event. Videos and pictures of these stars have since surfaced online, capturing the excitement of the celebration. A ‘Harikrishnans’ Reunion! Mammootty, Mohanlal and Kunchacko Boban Come Together for This Viral Selfie! (View Pic).

Producer George Sebastian With His Daughter Cynthia George

Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan & Family at the Wedding

Mammootty at Cynthia George’s Wedding

Dulquer Salmaan at Cynthia George’s Wedding

Dileep at the Star-Studded Event

Remya Panicker at Cynthia George’s Wedding

Harisree Ashokan at Cynthia George’s Wedding

Suraj Venjaramoodu at Cynthia George’s Wedding

Actor Jagadish at Cynthia George’s Wedding

Actor Siddique at Cynthia George’s Wedding

Film Producer Antony Perumbavoor

