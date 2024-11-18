Former Telangana Digital Media director and social media activist Dileep Konatham has reportedly been arrested by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Monday. While the exact reasons for the arrest were yet to be ascertained, he is suspected to have been arrested for his recent posts criticising the State government and particularly Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over the failed promises of the Congress. Konatham, known for his vocal presence on social media, has been actively raising concerns regarding the government's performance, with a focus on the failure to deliver on key election promises. His arrest has sparked speculation about the growing tension between activists and authorities over free speech and online criticism.

Dileep Konatham Arrested

— Srinivas Reddy K (@KSriniReddy) November 18, 2024

