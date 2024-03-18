Vishwak Sen, who will be seen in Gangs of Godavari, recently treated his fans with an exciting poster. The poster shows him flaunting his rugged avatar. That's not all; he also announced the new release date of his upcoming film. Gangs of Godavari, which was initially slated to release in December 2023, will now hit the theatres on May 17, 2024. Vishwak shared the poster and wrote, 'Get ready to witness the most rugged and violent tale from the banks of Godavari! #GangsofGodavari to release on May 17th 2024, worldwide.' Bigg Boss 17's Ayesha Khan Roped In for Special Song With Vishwak Sen in Telugu Film Gangs of Godavari!.

Gangs of Godavari Release Date Announced:

Get ready to witness the Most rugged and violent tale from the banks of Godavari! 🔥🌊 #GangsofGodavari to release on 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟭𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰, worldwide. Meet you in theatres this Summer. #GOGOnMay17th 💥 pic.twitter.com/A8u0RKKJI2 — VishwakSen (@VishwakSenActor) March 16, 2024

