Pushpa star Allu Arjun's pics with daughter Allu Arha from Geetha arts' Ganesh Visarjan have gone viral on the internet. In the clicks, the father and daughter duo can be seen in a happy mood amidst large crowd as they bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. Too cute! Pushpa 2: Shooting Of Allu Arjun’s Next To Commence From August, Film To Release In 2023 – Reports.

Allu Arjun With Daughter:

