Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony as the 47th president of the United States of America was attended by many influential personalities and public figures from around the world. There have been several videos from the event doing the rounds on social media. In a now viral video that is circulating online, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, is seen passing a fleeting glance at Lauren Sanchez, a former journalist and also Jeff Bezos’s fiancée, during Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. Lauren is seen in a chic white ensemble seated next to Jeff when the viral moment was captured on camera. The video shows Mark stealing a rather obvious glance at her cleavage. Watch the viral video below. Theo Von Accidentally Falls Backward After Podcaster’s Chair Randomly Breaks During Donald Trump’s Inauguration, Video Goes Viral Online (Watch).

Mark Zuckerberg Caught Looking at Lauren Sanchez

