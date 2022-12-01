Alphonse Puthren directorial Gold movie released in theatres today (December 1). Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara as the leads, the Malayalam film has high-expectations from it. Gold revolves around the story of a mobile shop owner who purchases a new car owing to a marriage alliance that is almost fixed with a girl named Radha. Now, moviegoers who have watched the FDFS of the flick have shared their verdict and it looks mixed. Check out Gold twitter review below. Gold Teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nayanthara Exude Wacky Vibes in Alphonse Puthren’s Malayalam Directorial After Premam (Watch Video).

#Gold Review FIRST HALF: Good 👍 Not able to guess the genre but still engages 🙂 Cinematography Works 👏 Casting Is Very Good 👌 BGM will trend for long 🥁 Waiting for 2nd Half 😁 2nd half is the key ✌️#GoldMovie #GoldReview #PrithvirajSukumaran #Nayanthara pic.twitter.com/HBhJRG7iOH — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) December 1, 2022

#Gold Review POSITIVES: 1. Casting 2. Performances 3. Writing 4. Comedy 5. BGM 6. Cinematography NEGATIVES: 1. Some lags in 1st half Overall, #GoldMovie is an entertaining film that will make your day 🤩 Go for it 👍#GoldReview #PrithvirajSukumaran #Malayalam pic.twitter.com/sA9RIg3Qoe — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) December 1, 2022

#Gold is a simple, fun out-and-out #AlphonsePuthren film. Storyline and Nature shots relation is awesome. Craft is visible throughout starting from title cards. EVERYONE performs well except #Nayanthara Don't miss this one in theatres if you like Craftful simple film. 🌕🌕🌕🌕🌘 pic.twitter.com/xnyaSMKdiO — Unbiased Malayalam Reviews (@review_unbaised) December 1, 2022

Average first half with minimal thrilling moments! But have some curiosity about second half!! No space for #Nayanathara in first half!!!#alphonseputhran style making!!!#Gold#PrithvirajSukumaran #GoldMovie — REVIEW 'N' ROPORTS 🗯 (@ReviewsNReports) December 1, 2022

#GOLD - An Alphonse Puthren Film. Average 1st Half & Decent 2nd Half. Good Performance from Prithvi👍, Shammi Thilakan & Lalu Alex😂👏. Super BGM. One Line Comedies Works in Parts. Few Lags Are There. Writing Could Have Been Better. Neither Great, Nor Bad. Decent! 3/5 - AVERAGE! — FDFS Reviews (@FDFS_Reviews) December 1, 2022

