Recently, the Kerala High Court stated that courts must apply the principle of preponderance of probabilities, as documentary proof is often unavailable for the transaction and the misappropriation of "Stridhan in cases involving gold and cash given to a woman during her marriage. The Kerala High Court bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice MB Snehalatha further emphasised that cash and gold given to a woman at the time of her marriage is her "Sreedhan" and it is her exclusive property. The court also explained that "preponderance of probability" means that the court has to see which party's version is more plausible. "There is no absolute requirement of certainty or eliminating all doubts," the court added. As per the details of the case, the instant appeal concerns the claim of a woman who claimed that 65 1/2 sovereigns of gold, which she got during her marriage, were with her husband and she was entitled to get them back. However, the woman's husband refused her claim and said that she had taken all her gold with her when she left the home. ‘Age Does Not Dim the Light of Love, It Only Makes It Shine Brighter’: Kerala High Court Grants Bail to 91-Year-Old Man Arrested for Stabbing His Wife Who Accused Him of Having Illicit Relationships.

Husband Claims Wife Took All Good With Her When She Left Home

