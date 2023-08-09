Guntur Kaaram is the upcoming action-entertainer starring Mahesh Babu in the leading role. On the occasion of the superstar’s birthday today, the makers released a mass look of the actor. He is seen dressed in checkered lungi, tie-dye shirt with black vest. He is seated on a wooden desk, wearing cool sunglasses and appears to be smoking beedi. Mahesh Babu is oozing swag in this new still from Trivikram Srinivas’ upcoming film. Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu Joins the ‘Latest Schedule’ of Trivikram Srinivas’ Action Drama.

Mahesh Babu In Guntur Kaaram

