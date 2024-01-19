Guntur Kaaram is a Telugu film written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie, starring Mahesh Babu in the leading role, did not perform at the box office as expected. However, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, featuring Prabhas, turned out to be a hit. Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi shared insights into what actually impacted the box office performance of Guntur Kaaram. During a media interaction, he revealed that scheduling early shows for a ‘family cinema’ was a mistake made by the team. In contrast, Salaar, being a mass film, was well-received, with movie buffs enjoying screenings even at the wee hours. Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu Fans Dance and Burst Crackers To Celebrate the Film’s Theatrical Release (Watch Videos).

Producer On Guntur Kaaram’s Box Office Impact

#GunturKaaram : Producer Regrets Early shows!! Says #Salaar is a Huge Mass Film and They did a mistake by having midnight shows like #SalaarCeaseFire for Trivikram Family film! pic.twitter.com/gNdiFrScLB — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) January 19, 2024

