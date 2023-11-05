The makers of Guntur Kaaram dropped intro song of Mahesh Babu from the flick today and it's superb. The music of the kickass track is composed by Thaman S. The full song will be out on November 7. Directed by Trivikram, the movie is produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika and Hassine Creations. The film also stars Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary in key roles. Guntur Kaaram Teaser: Mahesh Babu Wrecks Havoc on Goons in This Sneak Peak of Trivikram Srinivas’ Next (Watch Video).

Watch "Dum Masala" Song:

