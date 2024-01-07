Today marks a significant day for Mahesh Babu fans as the creators of Guntur Kaaram unveil the film's key asset – its theatrical trailer. While the storyline remains mysterious, there's a clear emphasis on maternal sentiment. Mahesh Babu shines in the trailer, showcasing his prowess in dialogue delivery, comic timing, dance, and action scenes, delighting fans. The trailer assures a typical Trivikram entertainer, blending family emotions, quirky humour, and impactful one-liners. Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary add glamour, with Ramya Krishnan portraying Mahesh's mother. Produced by S Radha Krishna, the film is set for a grand release on January 12, 2024, under Haarika and Hassine Creations. Guntur Kaaram: Sreeleela’s Stunning First Look Poster From Mahesh Babu Starrer Unveiled on Her Birthday Is a Treat for Fans!

Watch Guntur Kaaram Trailer

