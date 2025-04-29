Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders earned an impressive 14-run victory over hosts Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi during the DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match. KKR have finally managed to earn a win after three consecutive winless matches, two ending up in losses, and one being washed away by rain. The match began with Delhi Capitals winning the toss and choosing to chase. Batting first, KKR posted a good 204/9, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi impressing with a 44-run knock and Rinku Singh hitting a powerful 36. Delhi Capitals bowler Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets to calm his former side. Coming to chase, the hosts suffered a batting collapse, with seven of the ten batters who came to bat not touching double digits. Opener Faf du Plessis scored an impressive 62. Veteran Sunil Narine with his antics picked a three-wicket haul, making DC batters fail to make a partnership. Varun Chakaravarthy also picked two. Sunil Narine also scored a 27 with the bat. Andre Russell Six Video: Watch Kolkata Knight Riders All-Rounder Hit Monstrous Six Pointed Straight To Press Box Of Arun Jaitley Stadium During DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

