Sunil Narine equalled the world record of taking the most wickets for a single team in men's T20 cricket with his three-wicket haul in the DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match on April 29. The mystery spinner has been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders for the entirety of his IPL career and once again showed just how valuable he was with a game-changing performance of 3/29, which included two wickets in one over. Sunil Narine now has 208 wickets for KKR, the joint-most for a team alongside Samit Patel, who had the same number of scalps for Nottinghamshire in T20 cricket. The star West Indies spinner is expected to break this record soon. Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Delhi Capitals By 14 Runs in IPL 2025; Sunil Narine's All-Round Performance Powers KKR Back to Winning Ways.

Sunil Narine Equals Record of Taking Most Wickets for a Single Team

Most Wickets for a Team in T20s 208 - Sunil Narine (KKR)* 208 - Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire) 199 - Chris Wood (Hampshire) 195 - Lasith Malinga (MI) 193 - David Payne (Gloucestershire) 177 - Jasprit Bumrah (MI)#DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/XKA7SkL6QP — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) April 29, 2025

