South Indian movies are on a roll and one of the most loved South Indian celebrities, Rajnikanth will soon be seen in Jailer. Produced by Sun Pictures there were reports indicating that Ramya Krishnan, Shivarajkumar, and Vasanth Ravi are apparently a part of the film. Well, now there is a new teaser released by the production house which confirms Vasanth Ravi and Ramya Krishnan on board for the film. Along with her, Vinayakan and Yogi Babu are also welcomed on board. Jailer: Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s Look Revealed as He Begins Shooting of His 169th Film (View Pic).

Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)